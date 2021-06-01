SYSTEM OF A DOWN Drummer JOHN DOLMAYAN Announces 'Torpedo Con 2021' Mega-Collectors Convention

Torpedo Comics, which is owned by SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan, has announced the Torpedo Collectors Convention (Torpedo Con) 2021, a three-day collectors convention hosted at the historic Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Guests should expect over 100 vendors specializing in hard-to-find collectibles in areas such as comic books, graded video games, original art and toys. Torpedo Comics also announced an expansion to the convention from its inaugural show in 2019, with the addition of eight superstar artists, including Donny Cates, Jim Lee and Frank Miller.

"We wanted to both help the industry stabilize after the COVID-19 shutdowns, and have a huge celebration for the things we love most: comic books and great storytelling," says Dolmayan. "We crafted a space that will ring true for every collector, and brought in some amazing talent to give fans a chance to meet legends of our industry."

Torpedo Con 2021 will be held from July 23 to July 25 at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets go on sale today (Tuesday, June 1) and can be purchased at torpedocollectorscon.com.

Torpedo Comics is the largest collectibles retailer in Nevada. Founded by Dolmayan, Torpedo Comics specializes in golden/silver age back issues. Torpedo Comics' main location is in Las Vegas, with another location in Orange County.

Before joining SYSTEM OF A DOWN, Dolmayan sold comic books for a living.

Four years ago, Dolmayan told KSNV that he first started dealing at small Los Angeles-based baseball card and comic book conventions, shuttling boxes back and forth out of his 1988 Chevy Beretta. By age 25, he was making $60,000 a year selling comics.