SYSTEM OF A DOWN Drummer Blasts Democrats For 'Demonizing' DONALD TRUMP And 'Blaming Him For Everything Under The Sun'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has accused Democrats of "demonizing" U.S. president Donald Trump and "blaming him for everything under the sun."
Dolmayan, who has praised Trump in recent weeks, continued to speak out on his political views via social media, writing in part on Instagram: "Working together to fix problems seems to be the last thing on the lefts mind , instead it's about demonizing Trump and blaming him for everything under the sun and telling you you're a bad person for voting for him etc, the usual liberal tactic straight from the Marxist manifesto .
"Blocking every effort the president attempts to make will not help any of us although the obvious ploy was also used by republicans in the past and can be effective in the war we all unfortunately must pay for over control of this land.
"We are destroying ourselves from the inside , all fueled by our enemies abroad and helped by the useful idiots that live among us but hate the country that made them.
"I will fight to maintain this republic though it costs me everything I have , I will fight for those who protect us like the police , I will fight for all of our rights under the constitution, and I will fight for our future. If that costs me personally so be it."
Last weekend, Dolmayan blasted "cowards" who criticize those who think they are "coming from a morally superior position," saying that they "can't handle free speech" and "need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep."
He also called Democrats "the true bigots" who "fought to maintain slavery" and were "directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black."
Dolmayan concluded his post by wishing Trump a happy birthday and "good luck" in this November's election. The drummer supports Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."
Dolmayan's views are in sharp contrast to those of SYSTEM singer Serj Tankian, who called for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
View this post on Instagram
It’s time that the people of NYC take immediate and strong action against their leadership , if people allegedly are poisoning cops this blatantly then there is no longer order or respect for society. All of this stems from your weak , socialist minded elected officials but even more I blame the sensationalist media and pandering celebrities many of whom are quick to point out hypocrisy in others while ignoring their own. Working together to fix problems seems to be the last thing on the lefts mind , instead it’s about demonizing Trump and blaming him for everything under the sun and telling you you’re a bad person for voting for him etc, the usual liberal tactic straight from the Marxist manifesto . Blocking every effort the president attempts to make will not help any of us although the obvious ploy was also used by republicans in the past and can be effective in the war we all unfortunately must pay for over control of this land. We are destroying ourselves from the inside , all fueled by our enemies abroad and helped by the useful idiots that live among us but hate the country that made them. I will fight to maintain this republic though it costs me everything I have , I will fight for those who protect us like the police , I will fight for all of our rights under the constitution, and I will fight for our future. If that costs me personally so be it.
COMMENTS
