SYSTEM OF A DOWN And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "SYSTEM OF A DOWN has been a unique band from the second they dropped their debut record, and everyone has realized this since that moment. With the way they structure the songs, the ultra-heavy riffs and the incredible layered vocals, you instantly can tell a SYSTEM song. This has remained consistent with every release right up to the couple new songs they recently released.

"We here at Puck Hcky have been thrilled to be working with them... PLUS Daron [Malakian, guitar] is a HUGE hockey fan and played a big part in the creation of the designs! It has been a dream come true to work together, and there is more to come soon!"

The System Of A Down x Puck Hcky collection features pro-level crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, hats, raglans and tees

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."