SYSTEM OF A DOWN And FAITH NO MORE Announce October 2021 West Coast Tour Dates

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, FAITH NO MORE and RUSSIAN CIRCLES have announced three West Coast shows prior to their appearances at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles. They are as follows:

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Artist pre-sales will begin this Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Joining SYSTEM OF A DOWN, FAITH NO MORE and RUSSIAN CIRCLES at Banc Of California on October 22 and October 23 will be KORN and HELMET.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011, but has only managed to record two songs in the last 16 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released last November, the tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000.

FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, twelve years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus".

In May, FAITH NO MORE moved its scheduled summer 2021 European back to the summer of 2022.

