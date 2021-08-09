SYSTEM OF A DOWN And FAITH NO MORE Announce October 2021 West Coast Tour Dates

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, FAITH NO MORE and RUSSIAN CIRCLES have announced three West Coast shows prior to their appearances at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles. They are as follows:
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Artist pre-sales will begin this Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.
Joining SYSTEM OF A DOWN, FAITH NO MORE and RUSSIAN CIRCLES at Banc Of California on October 22 and October 23 will be KORN and HELMET.
SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011, but has only managed to record two songs in the last 16 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released last November, the tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000.
FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, twelve years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus".
In May, FAITH NO MORE moved its scheduled summer 2021 European back to the summer of 2022.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).