SYMPHONY X's North American Tour With PRIMAL FEAR And FIREWIND Postponed Until 2021

New Jersey's progressive metal masters SYMPHONY X have been forced to postpone their previously announced "25th Anniversary North American tour 2020" due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The 28-date trek, which was originally scheduled to kick off in Englewood, New Jersey on May 14 and and conclude on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, will now take place in 2021. Support on the trek will still come from PRIMAL FEAR and FIREWIND.

SYMPHONY X released its latest critically acclaimed studio album, "Underworld", in 2015 via Nuclear Blast. Heavily inspired by the Italian poet Dante Alighieri, "Underworld" drew on the themes from the "Divine Comedy", most notably the part on "Inferno". As homage to Dante's use of the number 3 and its multiples, the band utilized the motif in both lyrical and melodic context. The first song on the album is a three-syllable, three-note melodic phrase and in the verses, there are three references to three songs on the band's third album, "The Divine Wings Of Tragedy".

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X vocalist Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

The singer, who is also a member of TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, later said that TSO's 2017 tour saw him feeling "more free" than ever before to express himself. "The stage has been the safest place on earth for me, man," Allen told Brad Parmerter in an interview. "I feel at home up there, more than I've ever been so that's really where it's at. I step out on stage and whatever things that are coming out of my mouth are right from my heart. There's no filter. I'm not thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be cool?' You know what I'm saying? I think that's what you're seeing — a man who has been through hell and back. I'm just up there loving life and showing my love for the crowd through these songs. That's the best way I can explain it."

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind "Underworld" in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

Last fall, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.