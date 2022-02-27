SYMPHONY X's MICHAEL ROMEO Is 'Digging Deep' For Inspiration For Follow-Up To 'Underworld' Album

In a new interview with the "Breaking Absolutes With Peter Orullian" podcast, SYMPHONY X guitarist Michael Romeo has confirmed that the band has commenced work on the material for the follow-up to 2015's "Underworld" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It just feels slower than normal. It feels a little weird because we haven't played [together in so long]. The last time we were on tour was the end of 2019. So it's like you're trying to think about that stuff, and just doing band stuff, and we haven't for so long. So that whole process is going slow. I mean, it's going. But I think as more normal things start happening, things will feel more normal. It will be easier for me.

"I come down here [to my home studio] every day. I'm trying to write something," he continued. "I was talking to Russ [vocalist Russell Allen] and [bassist Michael] LePond the other day. I'm, like, 'I've got a couple of things. I haven't found that thing yet that's totally inspiring.' And then God forbid I put the freakin' TV on for a minute with the news or something, I'm, like, 'Oh my God. What the hell is going on?' And talking to guys in Europe and friends over there, it's, like, they're not sure; maybe some places are opening up and some aren't. So there's this uncertainty. And you just wanna come down here and do band stuff and be a band and write songs. But then, in the back of your mind, it's fucking with you. It's, like, well, yeah, but you don't know what's gonna happen. Who knows? So there's that thing. And it really sucks."

Romeo added: "I know a lot of musician friends of mine [say] the same thing. They're, like, ''Yeah, man, it's hard to get inspired. I'm not feeling motivated. And I'm not sure this tour's gonna happen or this festival [and] these festivals.' So, yeah, there's some of that shit going on. But I think for us, once we start touring again, I think everything will start to… You'll have that fire again. Right now, it's just, like, 'Oh, man. What the hell are we doing?'

"There's been times that we're working on a song and it's, like, 'Oh, when we do that one live, this thing happens, and it's such a great crowd moment.' And working on new stuff, maybe some of that comes into your mind. It's, like, 'Oh, yeah, this would be cool,' and, 'I could see this happening.' But since it's been so long [since we played live], the fucking time warp thing, it's, like, 'What are you talking about? Oh, yeah. I kind of remember.' It feels so distant. And just us not being around each other. It's a slow process. I mean, it's always a slow process 'cause I think we all care about what we do — we always try to make it really good — but now you throw this on top of it, and it's, like, I'm digging deep, man, to try to get some fire."

SYMPHONY X will kick off its "25th Anniversary North American tour 2022" on May 10 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The 27-date trek will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before concluding on June 12 in Montclair, New Jersey. Support on the tour will come from HAKEN and TROPE.

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind "Underworld" in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X vocalist Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

In 2019, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.

Romeo will release his new solo album, "War Of The Worlds Pt. 2", on March 25 via InsideOut Music. The record features guest vocals by Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).

