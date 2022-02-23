SYMPHONY X's MICHAEL ROMEO Has Been 'Working Every Day' On Material For Follow-Up To 'Underworld'

SYMPHONY X guitarist Michael Romeo spoke to Heavy Debriefings about the band's plans to work on the material for the follow-up to 2015's "Underworld" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've got stuff and I've been working every day trying to come up with things. It's just slower — it's just kind of slower than normal, and I think it's just because of all the shit going on. It's hard to focus. It'll be fine, though. There'll be that day I come down here [to my home studio] and all of sudden, it's, like, 'Oh, shit. This is it. Here's the riff. Here's the whole idea.' Then I can't stop. Then it's just, like, 'Phewww…' The train's going. But it's taking me a little longer to get there than normal. 'Cause usually we'll talk about a record, I'll have some ideas and we'll start bouncing ideas around. And now it's just, like, a lot of, 'Oh, I'm not really sure. I've got this thing. I don't totally love it. It's good. Let me try something else tomorrow.' There'll be that one day when everything just clicks and it's, like, 'Ah, shit. Here we go. We're good.'"

SYMPHONY X will kick off its "25th Anniversary North American tour 2022" on May 10 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The 27-date trek will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before concluding on June 12 in Montclair, New Jersey. Support on the tour will come from HAKEN and TROPE.

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind "Underworld" in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X vocalist Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

In 2019, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.

Romeo will release his new solo album, "War Of The Worlds Pt. 2", on March 25 via InsideOut Music. The record features guest vocals by Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).

