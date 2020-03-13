SYMPHONY X Singer RUSSELL ALLEN: 'We Must Support Each Other And Not Give In To Fear And Panic'

SYMPHONY X singer Russell Allen has stressed the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19.

There have been more than 124,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,600 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung, and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, with one nursing home in Washington already confirming the death of 19 residents. In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, of the first 105 patients who died from the virus, the average age was 81, and many of the deceased had preexisting health conditions.

Earlier today, Allen took to his social media to share the following message: "My friends, this is a challenging time for us all.. a world wide pandemic has gripped the collective conscious of our planet and is paralyzing our transportation and economic systems. Sporting events and concerts are being cancelled everyday. Schools are closing. No public gatherings allowed. It's surreal. With so much uncertainty it's difficult to know what's going to happen. But, we must face it together. We must support each other and not give into fear and panic. More people will suffer from the breakdown of society then will die of infection. If we give into fear and turn our backs on each other it's only going to get worse. We must work together. Each of us must do their part to help stop the spread of CORVID-19. Practice good hygiene, don't touch your mouth, ears or nose unless you sanitize your hands. There are no guarantees in life but you can in crease your chances of NOT getting infected if you are diligent. Even if you do get infected experts are saying there's an 80% chance you will have mild to no symptoms! But you could pass it on to someone who's not so lucky. So be responsible. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Let's pray for a quick end to this nightmare so we can get back to living our lives."

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11).

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

