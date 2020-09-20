SYMPHONY X Is Waiting For Pandemic To Subside Before Beginning Work On New Album

SYMPHONY X bassist Mike LePond spoke to Italy's Poisoned Rock about the band's plans to work on the material for the follow-up to 2015's "Underworld" album. He said (see video below): "I think as soon as the virus stuff passes by and goes away, I think we'll start getting together and we'll start writing songs.

"I'm looking forward to writing songs, because, as you probably know, we haven't done an album since 2015.

"The way we work is we're not the type of band that puts out an album every year, because, for us, the albums take so much work, and we really wanna try to make every song as great as possible. So a lot of times, our fans, they get upset because we put out albums every five years, but once we do put the albums out, people are happy."

Last month, SYMPHONY X announced the rescheduled dates for its "25th Anniversary North American Tour". The 28-date trek, which was originally scheduled to kick off in Englewood, New Jersey on May 14 and and conclude on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, will now take place in May and June 2021. Support on the trek will still come from PRIMAL FEAR and FIREWIND.

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind "Underworld" in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X vocalist Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

Last fall, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.

