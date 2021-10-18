SYMPHONY X Guitarist MICHAEL ROMEO To Release 'War Of The Worlds, Part II' Solo Album

InsideOut Music has announced the signing of legendary SYMPHONY X guitarist Michael Romeo for the release of his upcoming album, "War Of The Worlds, Part II". The follow-up to 2018's "War Of The Worlds, Part 1" will arrive on February 4, 2022.
For "War Of The Worlds, Part II", Romeo welcomed a couple of returning players — drummer John Macaluso and bassist John "JD" DeServio — but the album marks the first time he worked with Croatian singer Dino Jelusick.
"I go way back with John and JD, so they were the obvious choices, but this time I wanted to try something different with the vocals," Romeo says. "Dino came highly recommended, and he totally nailed it! He really brought an exciting element to the music."
The new album proves again that Romeo is one of the most renowned songwriters in progressive metal. His new studio effort is a mind-blowing return that till take every progressive metal enthusiast on a journey!
"War Of The Worlds, Part II" recording lineup:
Michael Romeo - Guitars, Keys/Orchestra, Cello, Saz
Dino Jelusick - Vocals
John "JD" DeServio - Bass
John Macaluso - Drums
Photo credit: Danny Sanchez
