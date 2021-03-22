SWITCHBLADE GLORY Feat. LUKAS ROSSI And KENNY ARONOFF: 'Human Toys' Music Video

SWITCHBLADE GLORY, the American hard rock band composed of internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Lukas Rossi (ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA, STARS DOWN, THE HALO METHOD), legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, CHICKENFOOT, John Fogerty), songwriter/guitar player Steve Polin and bass player Josh Esther (Austin Mahone, Rihanna, Flo Rida) has returned with its sophomore album, "Human Toys", after a multi-year hiatus.

The official music video for the LP's title track and first single, "Human Toys", which is described in a press release as "a perfect crossover in the hard rock genre that flirts with an alternative rock influence," can be seen below.

Rossi states stated about the single and accompanying visual: "The music video is based on self doubt and our insecurities and how sometimes we focus too much on our outer beauty when all that matters is the beauty inside, and therein lies a dysmorphia of self-worth and image. We are all beautiful, original, and one of a kind for a reason — to share our beautiful differences with each other."

SWITCHBLADE GLORY's self-titled debut release in 2011 shot out of the gate with memorable guitar riffs and amazing melodies driven by Rossi's powerful vocals.

Last summer, Rossi released a music video for "Summertime" from his ninth studio album, chock full of celebrity cameos, including his former ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA bandmate Tommy Lee, Matt Pinfield, Joey Fatone, RUN-DMC's Darryl McDaniels, members of P.O.D. and THREE DAYS GRACE, actor Paul Schulze, Tiffany, comedian Big Jay Oakerson, and Chris Perez. Rossi was also featured on two tracks from Lee's "Andro", which came out last October.


