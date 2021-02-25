SWEET To Release 'Set Me Free' Single From 'Isolation Boulevard' Album

SWEET, featuring original guitarist Andy Scott, will release its new single, "Set Me Free", on Friday, March 5. The song is taken from the band's current album, "Isolation Boulevard".

"Isolation Boulevard" features all the SWEET's classic hit singles and was recorded with the new lineup during lockdowns between September and October 2020. It's a reworking of SWEET's 1975 album multi-million selling "Desolation Boulevard".

The latest single, "Set Me Free", is taken from the album, and although it is one of the most covered songs in the band's repertoire, this marks the first time SWEET has released it as an official single.

Over the years, the song has been covered by many rock artists, including Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and SAXON.

"Recording an album separately in different locations throws up a myriad of technical problems," says Andy Scott. "It's impossible for everyone to play at the same time, so all parts are performed the 'old' way and then data transferred back to base camp where the magical digital stuff takes over."

Continues Andy: "SWEET would usually record all together in the studio with a performance rather than individually but the pandemic dictated the ways and means. The result is a mind-blowing set of tracks, all the hits and a barrage of heavy-duty glam rock."

"Isolation Boulevard" track listing

01. Fox On The Run

02. Still Got The Rock

03. Action

04. Love Is Like Oxygen

05. Hell Raiser

06. The Six Teens

07. Blockbuster

08. Set Me Free

09. Teenage Rampage

10. Turn It Down

11. New York Groove

12. Ballroom Blitz

SWEET is a British rock and roll institution with a pedigree of 50 years of hit singles. They've sold 55 million albums and had 34 number No. 1 hit singles. Hailed by many as a national treasure with a loyal fanbase, their dazzling arsenal of rock music stands the test of time. The music is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago when SWEET first stormed the U.K. charts in January 1971.

Andy Scott, the songwriter, and last man standing from the original band, has produced a remarkable album given the challenging circumstances that we face globally today.

SWEET is (left to right in photo above): Lee Small (bass, vocals), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals), Paul Manzi (lead vocals), Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards)

