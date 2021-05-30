SWALLOW THE SUN Announces Live Album '20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live In Helsinki'

Finnish doom metallers SWALLOW THE SUN will release their first ever live album, "20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live in Helsinki", on July 30 via Century Media Records.

SWALLOW THE SUN singer Mikko Kotamäki commented: "Finally some good news after a year of cancellations and shitshow. We managed to play only 10 of these special 20th-anniversary gigs before the whole world shut down in March 2020 and the rest of the tour got cancelled. Luckily, we filmed and recorded one of the gigs, which we now release as our very first live album as we wait to be able to get back on stages again. Enjoy!"

About the production, he stated: "We played the whole 'Songs From The North II' with a string quartet — comprised of very professional musicians, two of whom played on our previous album and appeared with us on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2018. For the first time, we also asked our fans on social media to vote for their favorite songs from each album. We then played the most-voted songs from every album."

"20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live in Helsinki" will be available as a limited 2CD+DVD digipak, gatefold 3LP+DVD and as a digital album.

SWALLOW THE SUN's latest album, "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light", was released in January 2019. The disc was inspired by the tragic death of South African singer Aleah Liane Stanbridge, the musical and life partner of SWALLOW THE SUN guitarist Juha Raivio.