SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single 'I Sold My Soul Today'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, will release a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's second single, "I Sold My Soul Today", can be seen below.

The reasons for Suzi's remarkable creative explosion: on the one hand, the lockdown, which kept her from her usual touring life in spring 2020, and on the other another collaboration with her son Richard Tuckey, which had already worked out extremely well on her predecessor album "No Control".

Says Suzi: "Starting spring 2020, almost one hundred of my shows were canceled, and Richard would also have been on tour with his band had not all concerts been canceled or postponed. So I said to him, 'We should make the most of our free time, write new material and allow ourselves to be inspired by the things that are currently going on in the world.'

"I already knew that Richard and I make a brilliant team; after all, 'No Control' had been a major success and a very special recording for us. Although I would never have thought that we'd be able to surpass it. But everybody who's heard 'The Devil In Me' and all the people who had worked on the previous album have told us, 'This album is even stronger.'"

"The Devil In Me" presents Suzi's full range of musical diversity plus a number of surprises. From rock tracks such as "The Devil In Me", "Get Outta Jail", "Motorcity Riders" and "Hey Queenie" to fairly unusual numbers such as the pub atmosphere-inspired "Loves Gone Bad", with its intimate mood, or "In The Dark", which is accompanied by elegant piano and provocative saxophone sounds, Suzi presents herself from a whole range of different aspects.

Suzi says: "Richard wanted this album to have a through line, so that you could put any track on, and it just fit… He also said he wanted this album to be as important and groundbreaking as my first one. So that is how we approached this project, and that is what we accomplished."

Track listing:

CD Version

01. The Devil In Me

02. Hey Queenie

03. Betty Who?

04. You Can‘t Dream It

05. My Heart And Soul (long version)

06. Get Outta Jail

07. Do Ya Dance

08. Isolation Blues

09. I Sold My Soul Today

10. Love‘s Gone Bad

11. In The Dark

12. Motor City Riders

2 LP Version:

Side A:

01. The Devil In Me

02. Hey Queenie

03. Betty Who?

04. You Can‘t Dream It

Side B:

01. My Heart And Soul (long version)

02. Get Outta Jail

03. Do Ya Dance

04. Isolation Blues

Side C:

01. I Sold My Soul Today

02. Love‘s Gone Bad

03. In The Dark

04. Motor City Riders

Side D:

01. Can I Be Your Girl (bonus track)

02. Desperado (bonus track)

