SUZI QUATRO: Official Documentary 'Suzi Q' Acquired By UTOPIA For July Release In North America

March 26, 2020 0 Comments

SUZI QUATRO: Official Documentary 'Suzi Q' Acquired By UTOPIA For July Release In North America

The official Suzi Quatro documentary feature "Suzi Q", which charts the 54-year career of the pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, is set to open in theaters July 1 and release on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD on July 3, courtesy of Utopia.

"Suzi Q" is the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who redefined the role and image of women in rock 'n' roll when she broke through around the world in 1973. Singer, songwriter, bass player, author, actress, radio presenter, poet, still touring and recording music — there is only one Suzi Q.

From Australian filmmakers Liam Firmager and Tait Brady, "Suzi Q" features Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Deborah Harry (BLONDIE), Joan Jett, Cherie Currie (THE RUNAWAYS), Tina Weymouth (TALKING HEADS), Donita Sparks (L7), Henry Winkler ("Happy Days"), Kathy Valentine (THE GO-GO'S), KT Tunstall, members of the Quatro family, and many more.

"Suzi Q" positions Suzi as the trailblazer and inspiration for a generation of women who were to follow after her in the next decade, but whose trailblazing status was not sufficiently recognised by the music industry and contemporary audiences, especially in North America. "Suzi Q" reminds contemporary audiences of her pioneering influence, white-hot talent and string of incandescent rock hits, like "Can The Can", "48 Crash" and "Daytona Demon" that were the vehicle for her explosion of gender stereotypes in rock n roll, rewriting the rule book for the expected image of women in rock music and reaching millions of people worldwide in the process.

Brady says: "Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi's status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us — because in the rest of the world everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock 'n' roll! And that then influenced the direction the film took — it became our mission to redress history. Getting the film out to American audiences ultimately became our major goal, so Liam and I are thrilled that Utopia are taking it out in the U.S. In the U.K., Europe and Australia, the film is a celebration — for North America the film should play like a rediscovery story."

Utopia, the sales and distribution company co-founded by Robert Schwartzman, recently launched with the fall release of "American Dharma", winter release of "Mickey And The Bear", Lynn Shelton's "Sword Of Trust" starring Marc Maron and Old Fiddlers convention documentary "Fiddlin'".

Schwartzman says: "We're honored to play a part in sharing Suzi Q's legendary story. She is a bold voice in rock 'n' roll and a trailblazing icon who remains an inspiration to those who continue to follow in her footsteps."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).