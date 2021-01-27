SUSPECT208 Teases First Single With New Singer

SUSPECT208 will release the first single with its new singer on February 1. The track, which can be previewed below, will arrive less than a month after the departure of Noah Weiland, the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS vocalist Scott Weiland.

Although SUSPECT208 has yet to officially announce its new frontman, Internet sleuths have apparently identified him as Cody Houston, whose Instagram was recently followed by the band's official account.

SUSPECT208, which includes drummer London Hudson (18-year-old son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash) and 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo), announced Weiland's departure on January 8. At the time, SUSPECT208 confirmed that it had fired Noah, explaining that he "was not writing lyrics or lifting his weight in the band for two months before we let him go. He was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band. Lastly, there were many instances of blow-ups over very small issues we'd confront him with."

In December, SUSPECT208 released the official music video for its second single, "All Black". A month earlier, the band issued "Long Awaited", which has racked up nearly a million views on YouTube. That track had some people comparing SUSPECT208's sound to that of the early 2000s supergroup VELVET REVOLVER, which featured both Slash and Scott Weiland.

SUSPECT208's lineup also includes 18-year-old guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

Tye had previously performed live with KORN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, while London is also a drummer in his other band CLASSLESS ACT, which opened for Slash on a 2018 tour. Tsangaris also plays in CLASSLESS ACT.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

