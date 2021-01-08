SUSPECT208 Parts Ways With Singer NOAH WEILAND

SUSPECT208 has parted ways with its frontman Noah Weiland, the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland.
Earlier today, SUSPECT208, which includes drummer London Hudson (18-year-old son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash) and 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo), announced that it was looking for a new vocalist.
The group wrote on Instagram: "SUSPECT208. Singer Wanted. Requirements: Age 18 to 24, Must live in LA. To submit your audition: DM us your cover of 'Black Dog' by LED ZEPPELIN. List 3 musical influences."
In December, SUSPECT208 released the official music video for its second single, "All Black". A month earlier, the band issued "Long Awaited", which has racked up nearly a million views on YouTube. That track had some people comparing SUSPECT208's sound to that of the early 2000s supergroup VELVET REVOLVER, which featured both Slash and Scott Weiland.
SUSPECT208's lineup also includes 18-year-old guitarist Niko Tsangaris.
Tye had previously performed live with KORN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, while London is also a drummer in his other band CLASSLESS ACT, which opened for Slash on a 2018 tour. Tsangaris also plays in CLASSLESS ACT.
When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."
