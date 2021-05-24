SUSPECT208 Calls It Quits

According to Wall Of Sound, SUSPECT208, the band featuring drummer London Hudson (son of GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bass player Robert Trujillo), has officially called it quits. Hudson and guitarist Niko Tsangaris are focusing on their new project S8NT ELEKTRIC while Trujillo is involved with several bands, including OTTTO, THREDGE, LOCO LORDS and SWITCHBLADE.

The breakup comes less than two months after the release of "You Got It", the second SUSPECT208 single with its latest singer Cody Houston. The track arrived three months following the departure of Noah Weiland, the son of late STONE TEMPLE PILOTS vocalist Scott Weiland.

When asked what lead to the SUSPECT208 split, Niko told Wall Of Sound: "We decided to end it because Tye left, and Cody left to be a dad, and we didn't want to keep dividing up our fan base by getting new people. We're starting a clean slate with S8NT ELEKTRIC and we're all very excited about it. There's some amazing musicians in that band and we're all very driven."

S8NT ELEKTRIC recently released its first single, "My Eyes", and has vowed to issue several more tracks before the end of the summer. "We've been writing a lot together, and it's been going great," Niko said. "We have a song set to release for the end of each month."

S8NT ELEKTRIC and OTTTO will both perform at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa in September. OTTTO is also scheduled to appear at this year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Tye had previously performed live with KORN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, while London was also a drummer in CLASSLESS ACT, which opened for Slash on a 2018 tour. Tsangaris also played in CLASSLESS ACT.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

