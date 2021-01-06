Supergroup Featuring COREY TAYLOR, DAVE NAVARRO And TAYLOR HAWKINS To Perform At 'A Bowie Celebration'

GROUND CONTROL, the supergroup featuring SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR's Corey Taylor, FOO FIGHTERS' Taylor Hawkins, and JANE'S ADDICTION's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, will perform at "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!" live streaming concert this weekend.

Produced by David Bowie's longest-standing band member Mike Garson, in partnership with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown together with Rolling Live Studios, "A Bowie Celebration" begins at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 8. Hosted by Garson, the stream will bring together a dazzling array of artists who worked with Bowie, or were deeply influenced by him and his work, for a celebration on what would have been his 74th birthday and weekend of the fifth anniversary of his passing.

It will be the second time Taylor, Hawkins, Navarro and Chaney have performed together. The quartet previously covered ALICE IN CHAINS' "Man In The Box" when AIC was presented with last year's Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award on December 1.

Also newly added to "A Bowie Celebration" are THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen, Boy George, Ricky Gervais and Gary Barlow.

Previously announced artists include Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS), Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS), Bowie's good friend and Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (BUSH), Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION), Joe Elliott (DEF LEPPARD), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (THE CULT), Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Bernard Fowler (THE ROLLING STONES), Corey Glover (LIVING COLOR), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall and vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for "20 Feet From Stardom").

As Bowie's longest and most frequent band member, Mike Garson played on dozens of Bowie albums and performed in 1,000 concerts with the rocker, including both Bowie's first and final performance in the United States. When Garson's most recent "A Bowie Celebration" tour was abruptly stopped mid-tour as the pandemic devastated the live music industry, Garson began looking for the best way to keep the music playing and to allow the celebration of Bowie and his legacy to continue. He began reaching out to artists and alumni about a very special virtual experience for the fans — despite the world looking so different than before.

"I reached out to friends who had played with David, people who grew up listening to him, those he inspired and influenced. Artist after artist I spoke with, each immediately understood my vision and enthusiastically said yes to taking part in this special show," Garson said.

"That's the magic of David's legacy. Like many of the great and timeless songwriters before him — George Gershwin, Cole Porter — David left the world with an amazing and enduring library of music and this is the perfect time to be able to share that music in such a unique and cathartic way."

Alumni members of Bowie's bands from throughout his career will join the event including David's final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie's long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more will collaborate with Garson's special guest vocalists for a setlist of some of Bowie's most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep-cut Bowie gems.

"What we're planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David's career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres," said Garson. "We'll hear different interpretations of David's songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before."

Tickets are on sale now at this location. A variety of VIP ticket bundles are available offering fans a variety of exclusive opportunities and merchandise, including everything from access to private rehearsals to access to a pre-show soundcheck and an after-show question-and-answer session with members of the band.

