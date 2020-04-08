Summer NAMM Show Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The summer's NAMM show, which was scheduled to take place July 9-11 in Nashville, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The cancelation of the smaller of the two NAMM conventions that take place each year — the larger being winter NAMM in January, held at California's Anaheim Convention Center — was made official by NAMM chair C.F. Martin and president/CEO Joe Lamond, who released the following open letter to the "NAMM Family":

"After speaking with so many of you and closely following the latest news regarding the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Summer NAMM, scheduled for July 9 - 11 in Nashville. We sincerely recognize the importance of this annual mid-year gathering for our industry. However, the current circumstances make it impossible to hold the show or to undertake the many months of careful planning and preparation that are required to create a secure and organized event.

"In spite of not being able to be together in Nashville, we will continue to connect our community to help everyone move forward. Our focus remains on guiding our members to the financial relief that so many badly need through the CARES Act. In addition, the NAMM team has been sourcing and sharing the most creative strategies that are working in music retail and online music learning, vital tools to survive these unprecedented economic times. The NAMM website is your trusted and reliable place to get the latest news; please utilize this resource as our virtual gathering spot for the time being.

"As difficult as these days are, we gain strength and inspiration from the generations of NAMM members who came before us, overcoming every obstacle in their way. And in that spirit, we can just imagine the heartfelt celebrations that will occur when we are all together again in Anaheim next January. In the meantime, please stay safe and connected to each other; with perseverance, vision and passion, we will succeed."

Experts say "social distancing" is the best way to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the coronavirus on the population.

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention defines "social distancing" as the act of "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible."

More than 1.4 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 83,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.