SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY Releases Reimagined Version Of 'Catching Fire' After Healing From Wife's Suicide Attempt

SUM 41 has dropped a reimagined version of its previously released track "Catching Fire" featuring the TikTok creator/musician nothing,nowhere. SUM 41's Deryck Whibley wrote this ballad for his wife, Ari Whibley, after her suicide attempt and they are talking about it for the first time ever in hopes to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month.

SUM 41 fans from all over the world collectively submitted their stories of loss seen in the beautifully shot black-and-white video for "Catching Fire". The vision behind the powerful video-turned-memorial is to shine light on suicide prevention and help tackle the stigma behind mental health head on. The video was directed by John Asher, who previously directed SUM 41's music video for "Never There".

Whibley states about the new single: "Writing this song was cathartic for me in dealing with my emotions for the first time about almost losing my wife to suicide. When I first played it for her, it was the beginning of us having an open conversation about what she went through. In sharing her story, we are hoping to let others know they are not alone and that if you need help, there is no shame in saying so."

nothing,nowhere says: "As someone who has had to deal with mental illness throughout my life, it was a no-brainer when Deryck approached me to get on this song.

"I think it's important to let those close to you know that you love them and that you are there for them unconditionally.

"I'm a lifelong SUM 41 fan and I'm honored to be a part of something like this."

Fans can stream "Catching Fire" now and check out the music video below.

SUM 41's latest album, "Order In Decline", came out in July 2019 via Hopeless Records. Armed with the most honest and intimate songs of his career, Whibley poured everything he had into the LP. Producing, engineering, and mixing the album in his home studio, he painstakingly crafted and fine-tuned each song, highlighted by fast and full riffs, guitar solos from lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dave Brownsound, harmonious chords from guitarist Tom Thacker and the heavy, heart-thumping rhythm section of bassist/backing vocalist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

After over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, SUM 41 has no intention of slowing down.

