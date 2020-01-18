SUM 41 Cancels Paris Concert After Explosive Device Is Detonated Near Venue

SUM 41 was forced to cancel its concert in Paris, France after an explosive device was detonated near the venue.

The Canadian rockers were scheduled to play an intimate "No Personal Space" show tonight (Saturday, January 18) at Les Etoiles, Paris as part of the European leg of their "Order In Decline" world tour, which kicked off on January 14 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Earlier today, SUM 41 released the following statement via social media: "During load in for tonight's performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our 'Personal Space' performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight's show has been canceled. More information to follow."

Refunds are available by at the point of purchase.

SUM 41 is touring in support of its latest album, "Order In Decline", which came out last July via Hopeless Records. The disc has been described as the band's heaviest, most hardcore effort to date, and frontman Deryck Whibley produced and engineered the album in his home studio.

