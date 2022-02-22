SUM 41 And SIMPLE PLAN Announce 'Blame Canada' Spring/Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

Grammy-nominated band SUM 41 will join forces with SIMPLE PLAN for the "Blame Canada" tour, their upcoming two-part, full U.S. co-headline run. This sure-to-be-epic trek marks the first time both bands will be touring together. Fans will be able to join in as the bands commemorate their debut records, with SUM 41 performing "All Killer No Filler" in full and SIMPLE PLAN performing "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls". The first leg kicks off on April 29 and features special guest SET IT OFF.
"We have known the guys in SIMPLE PLAN for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," states SUM 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"
As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief. Since 2011, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. In 2020, Sweet Relief started the COVID-19 Fund to provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.
SUM 41 is an uncompromising and honest rock band with no intention of slowing down. The group's storied 24-plus-year career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.
"Blame Canada" tour dates:
Apr. 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
Apr. 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
May 02 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 04 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
May 06 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
May 07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
May 08 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 - The Rooftop
May 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
May 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles
May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius
May 17 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth
May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
May 20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon
May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock
May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
May 28 - Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival
Jul. 29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
Jul. 30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Jul. 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Aug. 03 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Aug. 05 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Aug. 06 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug. 09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Aug. 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Aug. 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Aug. 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
Aug. 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution
Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Aug. 18 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
SUM 41 photo credit: Ashley Osborne
SIMPLE PLAN photo credit: Ellenor Argyropoulos