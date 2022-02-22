SUM 41 And SIMPLE PLAN Announce 'Blame Canada' Spring/Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

Grammy-nominated band SUM 41 will join forces with SIMPLE PLAN for the "Blame Canada" tour, their upcoming two-part, full U.S. co-headline run. This sure-to-be-epic trek marks the first time both bands will be touring together. Fans will be able to join in as the bands commemorate their debut records, with SUM 41 performing "All Killer No Filler" in full and SIMPLE PLAN performing "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls". The first leg kicks off on April 29 and features special guest SET IT OFF.

"We have known the guys in SIMPLE PLAN for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," states SUM 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"

As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief. Since 2011, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. In 2020, Sweet Relief started the COVID-19 Fund to provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.

SUM 41 is an uncompromising and honest rock band with no intention of slowing down. The group's storied 24-plus-year career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.

"Blame Canada" tour dates:

Apr. 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Apr. 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 02 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 04 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

May 06 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

May 07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 08 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 - The Rooftop

May 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

May 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles

May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

May 17 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth

May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

May 20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon

May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

May 28 - Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul. 29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

Jul. 30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jul. 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug. 03 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug. 05 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug. 06 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug. 09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug. 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug. 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Aug. 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

Aug. 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution

Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug. 18 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

SUM 41 photo credit: Ashley Osborne

SIMPLE PLAN photo credit: Ellenor Argyropoulos