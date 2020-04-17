SULLY ERNA Is 'Not Ready To Write' New GODSMACK Music Yet

During an appearance earlier this week on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "When Legends Rise" album. He said: "I have to tell you my band has [started compiling some ideas]. I haven't done anything. I haven't done anything. I'm just not ready to write yet.

"People don't understand," he continued. "With an artist, it takes you a while to get into writing mode to begin with, and then you start getting there and you're, like, 'Yes!' The ideas are just flowing like waterfall. Then you get into it. Recording it, dialing it in is real tedious — making sure every little detail is recorded. And mixing it and mastering it. Then you get in tour mode. Then you go, 'I don't wanna write anything, 'cause I'm done writing. I've been going crazy for the last year writing everything.' And then once you're in touring mode for a while — especially us; we tour 18 months, two years at a time — that kind of instrument, that wound closes up and you're just out there enjoying the rewards and having fun and touring and playing live. So when you get back to trying to write again, for me, it takes a while to open that wound again and really start to find the juicy, good stuff.

"I've picked up a guitar a few times and noodled around and got a few riffs here and there, but there's nothing happening just yet," he added. "Although my band called me, like, 'We've got a bunch of stuff to send you.' And I'm, like, 'Well, send it, 'cause I have nothing.' [Laughs] I need it all."

Despite his lack of inspiration, Erna is confident that GODSMACK fans won't have to wait another four years for a new album from the band.

"We are gonna focus this year, and I will get it done," he said. "I do this every time I have to record a record, I swear to you. I go, 'I don't know what to talk about. I have no content. I don't know what my lyrics are gonna sound like.' I have nothing. I'm bored. I'm not depressed. I'm not mad. Before, when I was mad, I had so many things to write about. Now I'm not mad anymore. I don't know how to write songs sometimes when I'm not upset or emotional about something. So, it'll come. And when it does, I'm sure it'll be good."

In the same interview, Erna revealed that GODSMACK is scrapping all plans to tour in 2020 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We were going out with THE PRETTY RECKLESS to do a major tour in July through September, but all that's gone now," he said. Erna added that he doesn't see the crisis resolving itself fast enough for people to "jump back into big crowds yet."

Erna explained: "I do think there's gonna be a lag where people are gonna [say], 'Maybe I'm not gonna go right to a concert yet or a sports event and be around a lot of people; there's lingering parts of this thing going on.'"

He continued: "And... with people losing houses and their jobs and stuff like that, I think when it comes back, they're gonna be like, 'All right. I'm glad it's over. Let's get back to work. But I probably should replenish my savings account before I start buying concert tickets.'"

Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from "When Legends Rise". "Under Your Scars" topped the rock radio chart in July, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"When Legends Rise" was released in April 2018. The disc followed up 2014's "1000hp" and was GODSMACK's first release through BMG after splitting with its longtime home, Republic/Universal.