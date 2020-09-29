SULLY ERNA Doesn't Think GODSMACK Will Play Any Live Shows Before Early 2022

In a brand new interview with "Offstage With DWP", GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke about how he has been spending his coronavirus downtime. He said: "I haven't done any [shows] since last November when we ended the 'When Legends Rise' record cycle. But for me, life really hasn't changed much, because in order to write music, you have to kind of isolate for that anyways. You don't really write music in the middle of a nightclub or with a house full of people — most of the time. You're just kind of isolating and doing your own thing and working out melodies and lyrics and riffs and whatever. So we were just at that stage anyways, coming off of an album cycle, to have to go in and start writing again. And then COVID hit, and the world has been spinning upside down for a little while. But it's been kind of life fairly as normal for me, just working on new material and stuff like that.

"I don't really even think we're gonna do anything next year, because I think it's still gonna be a big mystery on how tours are gonna go, how concerts are gonna go, how promoters are gonna treat artists, how insurance companies are gonna treat venues," he continued. "I think it's still a bit of a mystery to figure out, so I think we're gonna kick back and watch everyone else kind of scramble and figure it out and see how it works out and probably dip our toe back in in the beginning of '22."

Last month, Erna told the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast that GODSMACK will "try to maybe even do two albums next year" — an acoustic EP as well as a "full-length rock record."

Last year, GODSMACK landed three No. 1 singles from 2018's "When Legends Rise" album. The group's latest track, "Under Your Scars", topped the rock radio chart in July 2019, joining previous chart-toppers "Bulletproof" and the title cut. "Bulletproof" was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

This past June, GODSMACK's music publishing catalog and master royalty stream was acquired by Primary Wave Music Publishing. The deal includes the Grammy nominee's publishing and master income stream for its compositions and masters across its entire career to date. Titles include their debut album "Godsmack", "When Legends Rise", "Awake" and "1000hp", as well as their Billboard No. 1 albums "The Oracle", "IV" and "Faceless", which features the Grammy-nominated single "I Stand Alone". Erna, who formed GODSMACK in 1995, wrote the single, which shot to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart upon release. It went on to sell over a half million copies, helping "Faceless" to quickly go platinum. Also included in the deal are EPs and compilations, including "The Other Side" and "Good Times, Bad Times".

