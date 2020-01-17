SUICIDE SILENCE Releases Music Video For 'Two Steps'

California-based extreme metal titans SUICIDE SILENCE have released the official music video for the song "Two Steps". The track is taken from the band's sixth studio album, "Become The Hunter", on February 14 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, HATEBREED) at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur (TRIVIUM, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT) mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

The "Two Steps" clip was directed by filmed by Kevin Martin and Chris Nuietto and edited by Jerry Clubb.

"Become The Hunter" track listing:

01. Meltdown

02. Two Steps

03. Feel Alive

04. Love Me To Death

05. In Hiding

06. Death's Anxiety

07. Skin Tight

08. The Scythe

09. Serene Obscene

10. Disaster Valley

11. Become The Hunter

SUICIDE SILENCE's latest, self-titled album came out in February 2017 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The CD was produced by Ross Robinson, who has previously worked with KORN, SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT and SEPULTURA, among others, and was mixed by Joe Barresi (KYUSS, MELVINS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE).

The controversy over the album's sound — featuring a more melodic and clean singing style, in the vein of acts like DEFTONES and KORN — caused one disgruntled fan to launch a petition to stop the record coming out.

SUICIDE SILENCE's performance at the December 2015 benefit show in support of Mental Health America Of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana was released last July as the album "Live & Mental" via Nuclear Blast.

"Live & Mental" was produced by the band while mixing was handled by Josh Gilbert (WOVENWAR, AS I LAY DYING). The cover photos were shot by Jerry John Nicholl.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov

