SUICIDE SILENCE Releases 'Become The Hunter' Non-Album Track 'Overlord'

May 1, 2020 0 Comments

SUICIDE SILENCE Releases 'Become The Hunter' Non-Album Track 'Overlord'

California-based extreme metal titans SUICIDE SILENCE have released "Overlord", a "B-side" song from the sessions for their sixth studio album, "Become The Hunter". You can now stream the track below.

Singer Hernan "Eddie" Hermida comments: "The inspiration for 'Overlord' came from the events surrounding the Heaven's Gate mass suicide in the late '90s. The lyrics involve not allowing yourself to be ruled by others, which is a concept that's highly relatable to many aspects of how we still live today."

"Become The Hunter" was released in February via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, HATEBREED) at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur (TRIVIUM, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT) mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Mark Heylmun told Good Call Live about "Become The Hunter": "I feel like this is some of the best songs we have really put together as a group and some of the best melding of all of the minds. We all have a very eclectic and very different musical taste. And, really, the influences of why we are musicians, it has always been different. We aren't all cut form the same mold. So that has also been the process of, you know, we are 15 years in, six full-length records deep. But we are still honing our capabilities of integrating all of our differences. I think this record, of all of them, it kind of has all elements displayed pretty well. I don't think it's a perfect record. I don't think I will ever label any of our records perfect. But this one feels really really good and leaves me looking to the future on what we are going to do as far as the next time we get together to write more music, because I think we learned a lot on this record."

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).