SUICIDE SILENCE Delivers Toys, Cash Donations To Children's Health Center In Corona, California

California deathcore masters SUICIDE SILENCE dropped off several large bags full of toys at the CHOC Children's Health Center in Corona, California this past week. They also delivered a few hundred dollars of cash donations that were collected at the band's November 30 concert at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California. The band said: "A huge thanks to all of our great fans who helped make this happen!"

SUICIDE SILENCE's sixth studio album, "Become The Hunter", will be released on February 14, 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, HATEBREED) at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur (TRIVIUM, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT) mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

SUICIDE SILENCE has already released three music videos from "Become The Hunter", all of which were directed by Scott Hansen of Digital Thunderdome: "Meltdown", "Love Me To Death" and "Feel Alive".

SUICIDE SILENCE will support JINJER on a tour of North America next spring. The trek, dubbed the "Tour Of Consciousness", will begin on April 23 in San Francisco, California and will come to an end in Denver, Colorado on May 23.

SUICIDE SILENCE's performance at the December 2015 benefit show in support of Mental Health America Of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana was released this past July as the album "Live & Mental" via Nuclear Blast.

"Live & Mental" was produced by the band while mixing was handled by Josh Gilbert (WOVENWAR, AS I LAY DYING). The cover photos were shot by Jerry John Nicholl.

