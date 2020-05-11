SUICIDE SILENCE Announces 'Virtual World Tour'

California deathcore masters SUICIDE SILENCE have announced a "virtual world tour" with unique sets exclusive merchandise and custom experiences in each market. Each show will feature a professionally filmed multi-camera live set along with an extensive post-performance question-and-answer session. Every market will have its ticket purchase geo-gated within a reasonable radius so that only those in that general area can view its particular stream. Fans will be able to participate in a live chat with each other and the band throughout the experience.

All ticket purchasers will have access to an exclusive merch collection that includes an official tour shirt specifically for their market as well as a number of other items that will never be sold elsewhere.

The streamed performances will go on sale several weeks or months in advance whereas fans will be able to communicate their set list preferences and make other special requests leading up to their show. Several dates are being finalized with Los Angeles and New York expected to kick things off some time in June.

The band comments: "With touring conditions as they are, we want to give these local metal communities a place to come together and experience a new type of SUICIDE SILENCE show.

"The ability for us to schedule a performance anywhere around the world with each market's time zone in mind will be a huge positive. We'll be able to play for places we've only been to once twice or maybe never before and no one other than them will ever get to see that particular performance.

"While we plan to begin with markets where we had to cancel or postpone recent shows, we'll certainly keep all market requests in mind and add shows around the globe accordingly.

"Of course, once we're able to properly tour without extreme audience restrictions, we'll book as many shows as physically possible. Until then, we'll be offering up a variety of unique virtual experiences and we can't wait for this all to kick off."

SUICIDE SILENCE's sixth studio album, "Become The Hunter", was released in February via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, HATEBREED) at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur (TRIVIUM, LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA). Ted Jensen (PANTERA, DEFTONES, SLIPKNOT) mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

Photo by: Hristo Shindov