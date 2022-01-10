SUICIDE SILENCE And CARNIFEX Announce 'Chaos & Carnage' 2022 Tour

The "Chaos & Carnage" tour has announced its 2022 return to the road after two previous successful runs in 2018 and 2019. Co-headlined by deathcore titans SUICIDE SILENCE and CARNIFEX, the tour will also feature a selection of the very best bands from the world of modern metal with LORNA SHORE, UPON A BURNING BODY, ANGELMAKER and DISTANT rounding out the lineup. Tickets for the "Chaos & Carnage" tour go on general sale on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time from ChaosAndCarnage.com.

Produced by industry visionaries Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of renowned booking agency 33 And West, the "Chaos & Carnage" tour is now in its third year and has quickly garnered a reputation for showcasing the very best big-name, established acts from the world of extreme metal, whilst also supporting incredible new talent by providing them with a platform to play in front of larger crowds. Previous years have featured the likes of WHITECHAPEL, DYING FETUS, REVOCATION, SPITE, WINDS OF PLAGUE and more with most shows selling out ahead of time.

SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist and founding member Chris Garza states: "For over two decades, it's been deeply humbling to see how far the genre has come. 'Chaos & Carnage' brings to you the best of the best from multiple generations. It's an honor to still be here, sharing the stage with CARNIFEX and the rest of these amazing bands. Stoked."

CARNIFEX frontman Scott Lewis says: "Co-headlining 'Chaos & Carnage' with SUICIDE SILENCE and joined by some of the most brutal bands around is truly exciting for us. We have a massive set planned and can't wait to lose our minds with you at these shows."

The "Chaos & Carnage" tour will begin on Friday, May 6 in Sacramento, California, the home state of both SUICIDE SILENCE and CARNIFEX, and will hit a further 21 cities across the U.S. before ending back in California for two final shows in Anaheim, California, and finally an unforgettable night in Los Angeles, California on June 4.

Tickets will be available for general sale on Friday, January 14 from 10 a.m. local, with VIP package upgrades available on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local over at ChaosAndCarnage.com.

"Chaos & Carnage" tour 2022 dates:

May 06 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 07 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 08 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

May 10 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

May 11 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

May 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

May 14 - Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

May 15 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

May 17 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

May 19 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

May 20 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

May 21 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

May 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

May 27 - Arlington, TX @ Choctaw Stadium*

May 28 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

May 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

June 01 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre

June 02 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

June 03 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

June 04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

* So What festival