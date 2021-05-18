SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, PENNYWISE And RANCID Members Join Forces In THE CREW: 'One Voice' Single Released

Punk rock collective THE CREW has released "One Voice", a rousing punk rock anthem about unity. THE CREW features legendary punk rockers Fletcher Dragge and Byron McMackin of PENNYWISE, Mike Muir of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman of RANCID.

"One Voice" is available on all streaming platforms via Epitaph Records. Stay Free Recordings will release the track on a seven-inch vinyl to benefit Musack, whose mission is to give kids and teens a voice through music by providing musical instruments and support for teachers. The vinyl will feature THE CREW's "Once Voice" on Side A, while Side B will feature an original song by some of Musack's youth rockers; RIPPY AND THE SILLYETTES. RIPPY AND THE SILLYETTES are two young girls from the Navajo reservation who wrote "One in A Million" about their friend who was murdered.

"Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience," explains Dragge. "Obviously, Byron Mcmackin and I go way back.

"Byron and I had a demo of 'One Voice' laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it's safe to safe we're all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!"

The cover for the track features original art by Armstrong and the pressing will be limited to 500 copies sold in five unique colorways. Pre-orders are available at this location.

