SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Is Working On 'Old-School Vinyl Release' Featuring Instrumental Songs

Mike Muir says that SUICIDAL TENDENCIES is working on an "old-school vinyl release" featuring instrumental "songs from ST members and people related to ST."

The SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman broke the news of the band's recording plans in a lengthy Facebook post in which he also addressed the current coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected ST's touring activities for the coming months.

Muir wrote:

"Hello All!

"Don't need to tell anyone these are some crazy times. We all are going thru our own things in our own way.

"As lots of us are basically on lockdown, hopefully we can all get thru this with some sanity and compassion besides just toilet paper.

"Long story short, my dad will be 91 next month. He had two operations at the end of last year and then fell and broke his neck at the beginning of the year. He just got out of the hospital and rehabilitation center and is back home now, but know what this virus can do to him and my mom.

"Our tour manager's family is in lockdown in Italy and he doesn't know when he will be able to see them.

"I went on and on about the people that we work with all around the world and how they are in basic lockdown, but decided to stop and leave it at this... you may not know the people, but we all have lots in common...

"Friends who have businesses they don't know what's gonna happen. People out of work that don't know how long. On and on. Lots of people going thru the same thing and others with unique situations that are made extremely difficult... And of course the unknown is the toughest for lots of us.

"As for the band, as you know lots of tours and festivals have and will be postponed or cancelled. Promoters are scrambling and we will let you know more as we find out.

"Hopefully we'll all get thru this and we'll all learn something. I don't want to make this about right or wrong or what who should do what or not do. Just say, be safe and do what you can for your loved ones and when you can for those that don't have any to help them.

"Lastly, since we are basically on lockdown here, we discussed doing some things we probably wouldn't have or didn't have time to...

"Ra and I got in the studio and did a new version of 'Scream Out' from the album 'Freedumb' in Spanish. Being from Chile, Ra took extra pride in this and being that my Spanish is 'no bueno' I did my best and hopefully it will come across in a good way. I sure know it was good to 'gritarlo', scream my lungs out again in any language.

"Also, they say it's good to know when to be quiet... And in the past we have done a few instrumental tracks. Now we are finishing those up and gonna do an old school vinyl release with songs from ST members and people related to ST.

"Ra is doing a bass instrumental of 'Gonna Be Alright'. Dean Pleasants is doing a guitar instrumental of 'This World'. Ben Weinman is doing a guitar instrumental of 'Happy Never After'. Also on Bass we have instrumental tracks from Josh Paul, Bubby Lewis and Saya Grey. Tim Stewart and Ricky Tillo from 'thebandknives'. Plus two cover songs: 22 below with, 'Monopoly On Sorrow' and Nisha STar doing 'Asleep At The Wheel'.

"Ra will be doing some 'interviews' with all involved and get some behind the scenes input. Hopefully you'll enjoy this project and we will have more info soon.

"Lastly, the artist of the month for March will Mark Geltch from Australia. Mark did the 'World Gone Mad' cover and back cover of '13', etc. Mark choose to do a design for 'Heaven' off the album 'Freedumb'. We will post a video he made about it this week, which includes an acoustic version of the song 'Heaven' sung by Nisha STar and acoustic guitar by Tim Stewart.

"Thanx to all for the continued support.

STay Safe, STay Sane, STay Cyco!"

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "STill Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in September 2018. The LP was a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo album recorded in 1995, "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)".

