SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Instagram Account Disabled Over Band's Name

Venice, California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES have regained control of their Instagram after recently being locked out of their account due to the band's name.

Earlier today, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES shared the following message via the Facebook-owned app: "So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with 'us', but everything to do with our name :)

"This isn't the first time we've been flagged but hopefully it will be the last," the band added.

In the mid-1980s, just as SUICIDAL TENDENCIES were seemingly in ascendancy into the big league their controversial name made them ripe targets for the moral majority. California's police department, fearing singer Mike Muir's crew was merely a front for a Los Angeles gang, even went so far as to ban the band performing in their hometown. The notorious moral campaigner Tipper Gore, wife of then-senator (and later vice president) Al Gore, led pressure group the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) to keep up a campaign against the band claiming that a number of teenage suicides were directly attributable to the band.

Muir previously told Australia's Beat about SUICIDAL's battle with the PMRC: "The record label didn't want to release our album because it had 'Suicidal' in the title. We said, 'If you get Tipper Gore to say to kids not to buy the record, then millions of kids are going to want to buy it. And I'll go out and appear on every talk show, because I can talk the language of middle America and I would rebut everything the PMRC was going to say.' So the label went back to the PMRC and said, 'You're going to have a war on your hands.' So Tipper Gore and the PMRC retreated and they never mentioned the band's name."

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "STill Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in September 2018. The LP was a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo album recorded in 1995, "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)".