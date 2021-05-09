SUICIDAL TENDENCIES/Ex-SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO: 'I'm So In Love With What I Do For A Living'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Last Words" podcast, former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was asked how he manages to find the time to get himself involved with so many different projects nowadays. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just your time. I look at it as eight hours of sleep, eight hours for myself, eight hours for work. So, eight hours of sleep — I wake up in the morning. I have a couple of hours — three hours, four hours — to myself, [and] then I go to work. And then the evening, sometimes I break it apart. I have my wife helping me out with my schedule and interviews and things like that — just time management. You just do it, man. If you have two weeks to finish up on a project, you buckle down, you don't do anything else and you do it. I think it's love for what I do, is what it is. Because if I didn't love what I would be working on, you wouldn't be able to get me to do it, or I would drag my feet. But because I'm so in love with what I do for a living and I enjoy it so much and it's so gratifying and rewarding, it's easy for me to take on projects."

He continued: "I have to finish one project now by — I'm hoping to finish it by the 15th, and it looks like I will. And I'm not supposed to take any more projects. And I took on another one. It's only three songs, but — 'Okay, I'll do it for you.' I don't know, man. I'm just having fun at what I'm doing and loving it."

Lombardo, who splits most of his time between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS and hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He has since been replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

The 56-year-old musician, who was born in Havana, Cuba but emigrated to Southern California with his parents when he was a toddler, is featured on the score to the recently released Netflix comedy-action film "Thunder Force". The movie is written and directed by Ben Falcone ("The Boss", "Tammy") and stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo and Tyrel Jackson Williams. The comedy is set in a world overrun with super-villains and follows two childhood friends who reunite to battle the Miscreants that threaten to destroy Chicago.

