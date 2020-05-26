SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' 'Alone' Covered By NISHA STAR (Teaser)

A teaser for Nisha Star's cover version of "Alone", originally written and recorded by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and released in 1990 on the album, "Lights, Camera, Revolution", is available below. The full video will be released in June.
This more acoustic, moody version was produced by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES singer Mike Muir, along with Paul Northfield, whose credits include RUSH, OZZY OSBOURNE, MARILYN MANSON, HOLE and DREAM THEATER, among others.
"Alone" is the first introduction to the Australian/East Asian singer Star, who is now recording with Muir.
Nisha got her visa in the end of December 2019 and then came to America to work on her album. In February, Nisha joined the LIMP BIZKIT tour in Russia, performing two of her own songs with members of LIMP BIZKIT. She also sang a new INFECTIOUS GROOVES song live with the band at their first performance in many years, headlining a festival in São Paulo, Brazil. Nisha also performed with her Brazilian band at the festival.
Nisha is finishing up her debut album, "Rock N Roll Pill (Uppers And Downers)". This will include one side with high-energy jams to get your body moving and the other with more acoustic, moody tracks to move your mind.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).