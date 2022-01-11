SUFFOCATION Announces 'Forces Of Hostility' 2022 North American Tour With ATHEIST

New York death metal pioneers SUFFOCATION have announced the "Forces Of Hostility - North American Tour 2022". The 30-date trek kicks off at The Monarch in Brooklyn on May 26, making stops in Chicago, Albuquerque, and Toronto before concluding in Clifton, New Jersey on June 25. Joining the band as direct support is ATHEIST, with openers SOREPTION and CONTRARIAN on select dates.

Terrance Hobbs comments: "We are beyond stoked to return to the road with the 'Forces Of Hostility North American Tour 2022'! We’ll be joined by our good friends and brothers in metal ATHEIST as well as the technical metal powerhouse SOREPTION and death metallers CONTRARIAN. This will be our first tour back in almost three years due to COVID so we are eagerly awaiting the stage and all our fans to blow off some well-awaited steam."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

Confirmed dates for SUFFOCATION's "Forces Of Hostility - North American Tour 2022" are:

May 26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch
May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *
May 28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
May 29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
May 30 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
May 31 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
Jun. 01 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
Jun. 03 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Jun. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Jun. 05 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
Jun. 06 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
Jun. 07 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
Jun. 08 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Jun. 09 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Jun. 10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
Jun. 11 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Jun. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Jun. 13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
Jun. 14 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug
Jun. 15 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
Jun. 17 - Jonesboro, GA - Furnace 41
Jun. 18 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
Jun. 18 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
Jun. 19 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
Jun. 20 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Lounge
Jun. 21 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks ^
Jun. 22 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral ^
Jun. 23 - Quebec, City QC - Imperial Bell ^
Jun. 24 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs ^
Jun. 25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz ^

* SUFFOCATION and ATHEIST only
^ No CONTRARIAN

SUFFOCATION created the template for the brutal death metal genre in the early 1990s. Landmark albums such as "Effigy Of The Forgotten" and "Pierced From Within" also went on to inspire the birth of the tech-death and slam death metal genres. With the departure of original vocalist Frank Mullen, the band marks an end of an era with a live album recorded during his last North American tour. Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (BEYOND CREATION, CRYPTOPSY), "Live In North America" plays like a "best of", and is the perfect farewell to one of the most influential singers in extreme music. The artwork for the album was created by Jon Zig.

SUFFOCATION 2022 is:

Ricky Myers - Vocals
Terrance Hobbs - Guitar
Charlie Errigo - Guitar
Derek Boyer - Bass
Eric Morotti - Drums

