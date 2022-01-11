SUFFOCATION Announces 'Forces Of Hostility' 2022 North American Tour With ATHEIST

New York death metal pioneers SUFFOCATION have announced the "Forces Of Hostility - North American Tour 2022". The 30-date trek kicks off at The Monarch in Brooklyn on May 26, making stops in Chicago, Albuquerque, and Toronto before concluding in Clifton, New Jersey on June 25. Joining the band as direct support is ATHEIST, with openers SOREPTION and CONTRARIAN on select dates.

Terrance Hobbs comments: "We are beyond stoked to return to the road with the 'Forces Of Hostility North American Tour 2022'! We’ll be joined by our good friends and brothers in metal ATHEIST as well as the technical metal powerhouse SOREPTION and death metallers CONTRARIAN. This will be our first tour back in almost three years due to COVID so we are eagerly awaiting the stage and all our fans to blow off some well-awaited steam."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

Confirmed dates for SUFFOCATION's "Forces Of Hostility - North American Tour 2022" are:

May 26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

May 28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

May 29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

May 30 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

May 31 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Jun. 01 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

Jun. 03 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Jun. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Jun. 05 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Jun. 06 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

Jun. 07 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Jun. 08 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Jun. 09 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Jun. 10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

Jun. 11 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Jun. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Jun. 13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

Jun. 14 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

Jun. 15 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

Jun. 17 - Jonesboro, GA - Furnace 41

Jun. 18 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

Jun. 18 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

Jun. 19 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Jun. 20 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Lounge

Jun. 21 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks ^

Jun. 22 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral ^

Jun. 23 - Quebec, City QC - Imperial Bell ^

Jun. 24 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs ^

Jun. 25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz ^

* SUFFOCATION and ATHEIST only

^ No CONTRARIAN

SUFFOCATION created the template for the brutal death metal genre in the early 1990s. Landmark albums such as "Effigy Of The Forgotten" and "Pierced From Within" also went on to inspire the birth of the tech-death and slam death metal genres. With the departure of original vocalist Frank Mullen, the band marks an end of an era with a live album recorded during his last North American tour. Mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (BEYOND CREATION, CRYPTOPSY), "Live In North America" plays like a "best of", and is the perfect farewell to one of the most influential singers in extreme music. The artwork for the album was created by Jon Zig.

SUFFOCATION 2022 is:

Ricky Myers - Vocals

Terrance Hobbs - Guitar

Charlie Errigo - Guitar

Derek Boyer - Bass

Eric Morotti - Drums