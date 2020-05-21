STYX's TOMMY SHAW To Release Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Going To California'

STYX guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw will release a cover of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Going To California" as a digital single on May 22. The track was recorded years ago at his then-home studio in the Hollywood Hills, California with longtime collaborator Will Evankovich, who also plays with THE GUESS WHO, during a period when there was talk of a second covers album from SHAW BLADES, his side project with his ex-DAMN YANKEES bandmate Jack Blades of NIGHT RANGER.

Says Shaw: "After touring behind two SHAW BLADES albums, we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more. But we never officially set a project into motion. STYX would soon get back together and hit the road with the 'Return To Paradise' tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut 'Going To California' and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.

"We recently gave it a listen and when STYX manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose. We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant's original vocal is stellar, but I tried to make it my own while honoring its essence. I hope you enjoy it!"

SHAW BLADES's 2006 album "Influence" consisted of covers of tracks such as ORLEANS's "Dance With Me", STEELY DAN's "Dirty Work" and SEALS & CROFTS' "Summer Breeze".

STYX is currently working on material for the follow-up to "The Mission". Released in June 2017, that disc marked STYX's first new LP in 14 years. It was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co-produced and co-written with Evankovich.


