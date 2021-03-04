STYX's TOMMY SHAW Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Tommy Shaw received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (March 3). The 67-year-old STYX guitarist/vocalist took to his Instagram to share a photo of him getting the shot, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "In honor of what would have been my mother’s 93rd birthday, I asked the nurse to give me my first vaccine by her name on my shoulder! Happy Birthday Mom!"

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed almost a third of U.S. adults are undecided on whether they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released last month, found that 31 percent of adults are going to "wait until it has been available for a while to see how it is working for other people" before receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

As of late January, the CDC discovered that only 11 per 1 million people experienced severe reactions from the Pfizer vaccine, and only 2.5 per 1 million people who received the Moderna dose.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization last Saturday, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

