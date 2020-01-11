STYX's LAWRENCE GOWAN Performs RUSH's 'Limelight' As Tribute To NEIL PEART (Video)

Lawrence Gowan performed RUSH's "Limelight" as a tribute to RUSH drummer Neil Peart during STYX's concert Friday night (January 10) at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Fan-filmed video footage of his rendition can be seen below.
Peart passed away on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
RUSH had been completely inactive since completing its "R40 Live" tour five years ago.
Neil's survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.
He was also the author of numerous books, including a number of memoirs exploring his life and travels.
In 1997, Peart and his bandmates — guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee — became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.
They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.
Peart was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM.
