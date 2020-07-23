STYX Releases 2020 Music Video For 'Brave New World' Title Track

Progressive rockers STYX have released a new video for their song "Brave New World", the title track of their 1999 album.

The band said in a statement: "In 1999 we released our thirteenth studio album called 'Brave New World'. Now, 21 years later we've created a new video for the title track and we can't wait for you to see it."

STYX is currently recording the follow-up to "The Mission". Released in June 2017, that disc marked STYX's first new LP in 14 years. It was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co-produced and co-written with Will Evankovich, a longtime collaborator of guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw's in the SHAW/BLADES band and who also plays with THE GUESS WHO.

Drummer Todd Sucherman recently told Audio Ink Radio that the new STYX material "definitely leans to a progressive side with always a big, heavy emphasis on melody and lyrics."

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, four straight STYX albums sold at least two million copies — "The Grand Illusion" (1977), "Pieces Of Eight" (1978), "Cornerstone" (1979) and "Paradise Theatre" (1981). The band eventually replaced original singer/keyboardist/songwriter Dennis DeYoung in 1999 with Gowan.

