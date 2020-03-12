STYX Postpones Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, STYX has postponed around a dozen shows that were scheduled to take place between March 13 and March 28. The new dates will be announced soon.
STYX announced the postponement in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "Due to the current health concerns, the STYX concerts starting on March 13th through March 28th are postponed. Dates are currently being rescheduled. Please stay tuned for an update. We are grateful for your continued support."
A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, MACHINE HEAD, YES, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.
Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.
COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.
This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.
The virus has infected more than 135,000 people — including at least 1,500 in the U.S.
PSA Styx Fans. Stay healthy and safe. Please share. pic.twitter.com/sU9MxBOGlB
— Styx (@STYXtheBand) March 12, 2020
COMMENTS
