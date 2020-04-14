STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Releases Music Video For Title Track Of 'Last Flight Home' Solo Album

STYX drummer Todd Sucherman has released the official Eric Dorris-directed music video for "Last Flight Home", the title track of his upcoming solo album. Due on May 2, the LP can be pre-ordered at ToddSucherman.com.

Sucherman, who took over drumming duties in STYX a year before the death of John Panozzo in 1996, said: "This record was something I didn't know I could do on many levels and I'm thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

Regarding the musical direction of "Last Flight Home", Sucherman said: "I think most people would expect some sort of drum-centric record or some fusion record, but it's not. It's a vocal record — songs, melodies, stories; it's what I love the most about music. I've always been kind of terrified of the whole singing thing, so that's kind of how I felt that I might be in the right place here. I really wasn't sure that I could pull it off, but I wanted to try to attempt something that I didn't know that I could do with music that I'm extremely proud of."

He continued: "I can already hear the Internet choruses of, 'Hey, Sucherman, what do you think, you're a big singing star now? Why don't you shut up and sit down and play the drums?'

"I have no ambitions of being a big singing star, and there's plenty of drumming on this record — song-supportive drumming; my favorite kind of drumming," he explained. "So I hope you'll listen without prejudice when it comes out."

Sucherman joined STYX as a full-time member after Panozzo died of cirrhosis.

STYX's latest album, 2017's "The Mission", was met with praise from fans. Its arrival ended a 14-year run without an LP of new original material from the veteran band.

