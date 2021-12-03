STYX And REO SPEEDWAGON Announce Co-Headline U.S. Summer 2022 Tour With LOVERBOY

It's been four years since legendary rockers REO SPEEDWAGON and STYX joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans' desire to rock out hasn't. STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they're set to once again bring their rock and roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest LOVERBOY for the "Live & UnZoomed" tour that kicks off May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena. See below for complete routing.

Tickets for various cities of the trek, produced by Live Nation, will go on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

STYX's Tommy Shaw commented: "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"

REO SPEEDWAGON's Kevin Cronin said: "Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and STYX are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the LOVERBOY guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!"

LOVERBOY's Mike Reno proclaimed: "We can't wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it's gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I'm there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed."

"Live & UnZoomed" tour dates:

May 31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 01 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (STYX closing)

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 04 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp. Styx

Jun. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 08 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (STYX closing)

Jun. 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (STYX closing)

Jun. 13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jun. 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jun. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jul. 08 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (STYX closing)

Jul. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre (STYX closing)

Jul. 16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Jul. 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp. (STYX closing)

Jul. 23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (STYX closing)

Jul. 24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 05 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp. (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (STYX closing)

Aug. 08 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (STYX closing)

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion (STYX closing)

Aug. 16 - Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage (STYX closing)

Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

Aug. 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (STYX closing)

Aug. 20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (STYX closing)

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (REO SPEEDWAGON closing)

