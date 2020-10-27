STRYPER's OZ FOX Thanks Fans For Their Support: 'I Know God Has Me In His Arms'

STRYPER guitarist Oz Fox has thanked fans for their support after he suffered a massive seizure last Thursday (October 22).

On Monday (October 26), Oz posted the following update on his condition on social media: "I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for lifting me up in your prayers. At this time I'm at home on 1500 mgs. of keppra, an anti-seizure medication that calms my brain down and keeps me subdued. It's hard to do anything physical right now. Even playing guitar is challenging. But I know God has me in his arms. I really could be a lot worse off so I'm thankful to have breath.

"Please lift up my wife. She is carrying a lot now. I love her so much. I don't know what I'd do without her.

"I have some visits at UCLA coming up so please keep that lifted up for us.

"I really want all this resolved so I can get back to what God has called me to do.

"Thanks for all your love and support.

Fox is scheduled to undergo brain surgery next month to treat the tumors that were found in his head — one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain — when he suffered his first seizure in August 2018 while performing with SIN CITY SINNERS at Harrah's in Las Vegas.

A year after the tumors were discovered, both had grown and were posing a serious health risk to the guitarist, who turned 59 in June. Specifically, the tumor behind the ear, if it continues to grow, could cause hearing loss, balance, vision and spinal problems, while the tumor in the back of Oz's brain is in the area where left side of his arms, hands and body operate. Removing it could affect the upper left motor function and potential ability to recognize faces and objects.

Within weeks of Fox's original seizure, STRYPER toured Australia and Japan as a three-piece, and later recruited Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET) to fill in while Fox was unable to go on the road.

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the band's latest effort, "Even The Devil Believes".

