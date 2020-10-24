STRYPER's OZ FOX Is 'Back Home Resting' And 'Feeling Much Better' After Suffering Massive Seizure

STRYPER guitarist Oz Fox has been released from the hospital and is "back home resting" after suffering a massive seizure Thursday night (October 22).
On Friday, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet shared the following update on Fox's condition: "Hello everyone. I wanted to give all of you an update on Oz.
"Lisa [Michael's wife] and I spoke to Oz & Annie [Oz's wife] a few hours ago and he was just released from the hospital. He is back on seizure medication to help with the potential of any seizures moving forward. He's feeling much better now and is in really good spirits! He's back home resting at this time. They have meetings planned at UCLA to discuss the next step to deal with the tumors.
"We appreciate everyones thoughts and prayers as Oz continues to face this battle. We also ask that you all respect his (and Annie's) privacy. The best thing that we can all do is to continue to lift him up silently and fervently.
"We will keep you informed as best as we can, when we can.
"God bless you all and thank you".
Fox is scheduled to undergo brain surgery next month to treat the tumors that were found in his head — one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain — when he suffered his first seizure in August 2018 while performing with SIN CITY SINNERS at Harrah's in Las Vegas.
A year after the tumors were discovered, both had grown and were posing a serious health risk to the guitarist, who turned 59 in June. Specifically, the tumor behind the ear, if it continues to grow, could cause hearing loss, balance, vision and spinal problems, while the tumor in the back of Oz's brain is in the area where left side of his arms, hands and body operate. Removing it could affect the upper left motor function and potential ability to recognize faces and objects.
Within weeks of Fox's original seizure, STRYPER toured Australia and Japan as a three-piece, and later recruited Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET) to fill in while Fox was unable to go on the road.
Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."
STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the band's latest effort, "Even The Devil Believes".
After having a major seizure tonight, I’m doing better. I appreciate your prayers. ????
Tonight my heart almost stopped. The love of my life @SirOzFox had a massive seizure.
It was one of THE most terrifying moments of my life with him.
But all of you prayed!
We will pull through no matter what hell is coming against us. You better believe it....we have JESUS! pic.twitter.com/QHVtqWa7V1
I love my husband Oz Fox @SirOzFox who doesn’t mind when I change my hair to any color. ?
We have some life changing decisions to make next month. The love of my life will be getting surgery on his brain. Gulp. ?
With God...he will over come. Prayers appreciated.
?????????? pic.twitter.com/9W9B0JSltx
