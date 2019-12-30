STRYPER's New Album Is 'Written And Ready To Go'

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet says that he has written 11 songs for the band's next studio album. The follow-up to 2018's "God Damn Evil" will be recorded in January and February and released in the summer. It will mark STRYPER's first disc with the band's latest addition, former FIREHOUSE bassist Perry Richardson, who joined STRYPER in the fall of 2017 as the replacement for longtime bassist Tim Gaines.

Earlier today (Monday, December 30), Sweet took to his social media to write: "It begins. The album is written and ready to go. 11 songs that will go to 11. The guys come out a week from today. It will be our first album with @perryrichardson777 and I can't wait for the world to hear his bass and vocal abilities. We are stronger than ever, better than ever and more determined than ever before. @stryper keeps proving the haters and critics wrong year after year. 36 and counting. We were disregarded by the industry long ago yet we keep moving and growing and there are no signs of slowing down. We have the best fans in the world and because of them we can continue to record, tour and thrive in a turbulent music world. To anyone scratching their heads right now saying to themselves 'I wish they would just go away' - We're not going anywhere. Also, this will be our best album yet. Are you ready for The Yellow & Attack in 2020? It's coming......."

This past September, Sweet told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of STRYPER's next LP: "It's gonna be aligned with the last album, but taking it a step further. We're gonna do some things where people are gonna hear it and go, 'You've gotta be kidding me,' that's gonna surprise and shock people in a really good way. It's gonna be a metal album — it's not gonna be a pop album or pop-rock or glam metal and all these silly terms. It's gonna be a metal album. And we're gonna really pull some things out of the hat, man, and try to blow people's minds."

Formed 36 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the aforementioned "God Damn Evil".

Sweet's tenth solo album, "Ten", was released in October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe.

