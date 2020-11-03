STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Will Vote 'For Our Future' And Not 'For Personality': 'It's Not About The Messenger; It's About The Message'

Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER says that he will be voting "for our future" and not "for personality" in this year's U.S. presidential election.
Sweet, who resides in Massachusetts, took to his Twitter earlier today (Tuesday, November 3) to write: "Today is the day - #election2020 - I'll be voting in a few hours and I look forward to personally handing in my ballot. I'll be voting for life, for prosperity, for our military, for our economy, for our safety, for our future. I won't however be voting for personality;-)".
He added in a separate tweet: "Today is the day - #election2020 – It's not about the messenger, it's about the message. Bundle up, be safe, smile, be respectful and #vote".
Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Donald Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."
In early March, Sweet praised Trump's actions that served to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic — even after Trump was criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions.
This past May, Sweet said that he would like to see his band represented by Trump's fourth White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.
In October, Sweet praised Amy Coney Barrett, who narrowly won confirmation to fill the vacancy left by the death in September of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for answering questions during confirmation hearings "with poise, grace, patience, humility and intelligence."
Barrett has close ties to People Of Praise, a charismatic Christian religious group which has conservative stances on the role of women in society and other social issues. Former members of the group say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands.
According to The Washington Post, 65 percent of Republicans are white Christians, but white Christians account for only 38 percent of Democrats.
In August, Trump said that if Joe Biden, the Democrat challenger for the White House, was elected president, he would "hurt God."
"He's following the radical left agenda — take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God … He's against God," Trump told supporters during a trip to Ohio.
