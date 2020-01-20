STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: 'We Have Started Recording Our Best, Most Powerful Album Yet'

Openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER have entered SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts to begin recording their new album for a tentative summer release.

On Sunday (January 19), STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet shared an Instagram photo from the studio and included the following caption: "We have started recording our best, most powerful album yet. We're tracking a song called 'For God And Rock & Roll' now. We have the best engineer in the world with @dannyb413 and you won't find a better studio than Spirithouse Studios. We are truly blessed"

This past September, Sweet told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of STRYPER's follow-up to 2018's "God Damn Evil": "It's gonna be aligned with the last album, but taking it a step further. We're gonna do some things where people are gonna hear it and go, 'You've gotta be kidding me,' that's gonna surprise and shock people in a really good way. It's gonna be a metal album — it's not gonna be a pop album or pop-rock or glam metal and all these silly terms. It's gonna be a metal album. And we're gonna really pull some things out of the hat, man, and try to blow people's minds."

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the aforementioned "God Damn Evil".

Sweet's tenth solo album, "Ten", was released in October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe.

