STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Urges People To Wear Masks: 'Lose The Pride And Stubbornness And Just Play By The Rules'

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet says that anyone who refuses to wear a face mask is selfish and reckless with the lives of others.

Sweet addressed one of the most hotly debated pandemic topics as lawmakers push harder for their constituents to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus. President Trump and Vice President Pence either refuse to wear a mask or wear one only occasionally, sending inconsistent messages about the importance of citizens wearing masks even as COVID-19 spreads at record levels.

Earlier today, Sweet took to his Instagram to write: "Why is there such a debate about wearing a mask versus not wearing a mask? If it lowers the risk of the virus being spread (even if it's by a small margin) then why would you not want to contribute to lowering the stats? No one likes to wear a mask but my God, if it keeps others safe then why would you not want to? Hum..... When I go out, often I see so many folks not wearing masks and I think to myself 'how selfish'. It's so simple. Lose the pride and stubbornness and just play by the rules. Maybe I'm asking for too much. Many play by their own rules and sadly that's why we're in this position. Thank you. #maskon"

Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."

In early March, Sweet praised Trump's actions that served to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic — even after Trump was criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions.

Two months ago, Sweet said that he would like to see his band represented by Trump's fourth White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

