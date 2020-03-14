STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Urges People To Be 'Respectful,' 'Loving' And 'Compassionate' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has urged everyone to be respectful, loving and compassionate as governments around the world struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

A Massachusetts resident, Sweet took to his Instagram earlier today (Saturday, March 13) to share a photo he apparently took at his local supermarket, and he included the following message: "I went out yesterday to buy a few things and I was shocked to see empty shelves and what felt like the end of the world. I tried to buy some soup and there wasn't much left. Thermometers, toilet paper, pain meds, cleaned out! I felt bad for all the other people who were there looking for these items and unfortunately couldn't find what they needed due to hoarding and greed.

"I really believe that we're going to get through this and that we're going to be okay. If we're educated and take proper precautions we will overcome. It's important for us to think of others in all the turmoil and not just think of ourselves. Stay smart, stay calm, be respectful, be loving, be compassionate, be faithful, stay positive. We will persevere."

Michael also included a Bible verse, Isaiah 41:10: "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Grocery store chains around the globe have experienced a rush in the past week thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, with an onslaught of shoppers stripping the shelves of some items.

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,100, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

An openly Christian act, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the band's latest effort, "God Damn Evil".

